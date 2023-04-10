As the US embraced a policy of withdrawal from the Middle East, China stepped in to fill the void, emerging as an important player in the energy-rich region.

The tectonic shift has led to experts commenting on and comparing the policies of the two military and economic giants, analysing the different approaches of Washington and Beijing and the success and failure of their policies.

Shaun Breslin, professor of Politics and International Studies at the University of Warwick and the author of China Risen? Studying Chinese Global Power, says that Beijing goes “to great extents to explain to the rest of the world - and in particular, non-western countries - that they are a very different type of great power to previous ones; and other existing current ones too”.

However, he tells TRT World that “the lack of any historical baggage in the region is important too” when evaluating the different positions of the US and China.

What makes China’s case different from the US’s is its so-called policy of neutrality among the Middle East countries.

But according to Prof Breslin, this “asymmetric neutrality” – as he calls the policy – can neither be easily managed in the long term nor remain a reality. “It might get a bit trickier for China’s leaders to maintain a position of neutrality. Look at the way they are trying to position themselves as neutral in the Ukraine conflict, for example…I think it is fair to say that they are practising asymmetric neutrality.”

“Asymmetric neutrality” as a principle leads China to a balancing act by supporting Russian concerns over NATO expansion and the West hegemony and, simultaneously, offering to broker peace in the Ukraine conflict.

Nevertheless, this policy has brought results for China and the volatile region, as exemplified by the recent thaw in the frosty relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia. This peace deal between the previously bitter rivals, brokered by Beijing, is being seen as the biggest success story so far of China’s involvement in the Middle East.

However, not all are convinced about the durability of China’s policy in the region.

Andrew Chubb, a lecturer at Lancaster University and the author of Chinese Nationalism and the Gray Zone: Case Analyses of Public Opinion and PRC Foreign Policy, says that Beijing will find it difficult “to maintain those friendly ties with everyone in the region at the same time as time goes on, and China’s role becomes more critical.

“It may even be tested very soon if one or more of the parties to the Iran-Saudi agreement fails to deliver what they have promised.”

Is it just economic interest?

The experts also point to the fact that Beijing’s friendly efforts in the region come with a rider – economic cooperation. This, they say, raises concerns about whether China’s offer of a helping hand is motivated by financial concerns and not much due to political or ideological motivations.