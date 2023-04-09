The collapse of a four-storey residential building in France's Marseille has left at least five people from surrounding structures injured, with a fire preventing rescue workers in their search for victims.

The collapse of the building in the southern port city occurred around 2240 GMT (1240am local) on Sunday, damaging parts of the two surrounding buildings, Marseille mayor Benoit Payan told reporters.

So far, five people were injured from two residences next to the collapsed building in the central La Plaine district, he said, but the fire in the rubble was "ongoing".

"(The fire) is extremely difficult to control... The firefighters are judging minute by minute how best to put out this fire because there are potentially people alive inside," Payan said.

"We have to be prepared to have victims in this terrible tragedy."

It remains unclear how many residents were in the collapsed building, authorities said.

'Sounded like an explosion'

In the surrounding buildings, more than 30 residents were "affected", while five were injured. All evacuees were currently sheltering in schools and nurseries.