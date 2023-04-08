Forty-four civilians have been killed by "armed terrorist groups" in two villages in northeastern Burkina Faso, near the Niger border, a regional governor said.

The provisional toll of "this despicable and barbaric attack" which targeted the villages of Kourakou and Tondobi in northeast Burkina Faso overnight Thursday "is 44 civilians killed and others wounded," lieutenant-governor of the Sahel region Rodolphe Sorgho said on Saturday.

Sorgho said that 31 people had died in Kourakou and 13 in Tondobi.

The regional official said that an army offensive put "out of action the armed terrorist groups" that carried out the killings.

The governor also assured that "actions to stabilise the area are under way".

The twin attacks happened close to the village of Seytenga, where 86 civilians were killed last June in one of the bloodiest attacks of a long-running insurgency.

