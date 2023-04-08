Saturday, April 8, 2023

More than 30 children have been reunited with their families in Ukraine this week after a long operation to bring them back from Russia, where they had been taken from occupied areas during the war, a humanitarian group has said.

Kiev estimates nearly 19,500 children have been taken to Russia since Moscow began its offensive in February last year, in what it condemns as illegal deportations.

Moscow, which controls chunks of Ukraine's east and south, denies abducting children and says they have been transported away for their own safety.

"Now the fifth rescue mission is nearing its completion. It was special regarding the number of children we managed to return and also because of its complexity," said Mykola Kuleba, the founder of the Save Ukraine humanitarian organisation.

The group helped the Ukrainian relatives of children who had been taken to Russia with the logistics, transport and planning needed to embark on the long journey to fetch their children and bring them back.

1621 GMT — Easter rallies in Germany push for peace in Ukraine

Demonstrators taking part in traditional Easter peace rallies in Germany have called for peace in Ukraine.

Thousands gathered in Berlin’s central Mitte district under the slogan “Let's Win the Peace, not the War.”

Demonstrators carried banners saying "Whoever wants peace must negotiate," "This is not our war - we do not want war," "Let's achieve peace without weapons," and "Stop the war.”

They also called on the German government to not give any more weapons to Ukraine and to make diplomatic efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war.

Leipzig, Lower Saxony and Bremen saw similar marches calling for an end to the war, which is over a year old.

1356 GMT — Hundreds turn out for funeral of Russian military blogger

Hundreds of supporters including Yevgeny Prigozhin, the chief of mercenary outfit Wagner, have turned out for the funeral of a high-profile Russian military blogger killed in a bomb attack.

Last week an explosion ripped through a cafe in Russia's second city Saint Petersburg, killing 40-year-old Vladlen Tatarsky and wounding dozens. Investigators have accused Ukraine and members of Russia's embattled opposition of being behind the blast.

Mourners, some carrying flowers, gathered at the prestigious Troyekurovskoye cemetery in western Moscow for the closed-casket funeral amid beefed-up police presence.

0953 GMT — Ukraine will disappear as no one needs it: top Russian security official

In a statement on Russian social network VK, Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia's Security Council, has said Europe does not need Ukraine because it is already experiencing "a financial and political hell" provoked by its support to Kiev.

According to Medvedev, influx of Ukrainian refugees, soaring inflation, "colossal" bills for heat and electricity, suffering European business, and unprofitable Russian sanctions led to discontent in both Western and Eastern Europe.

He also claimed Poland periodically "probes the idea" of annexation of Ukraine's western regions, leaks the relevant information to the media, and analyzes the reaction for such a possibility.

0850 GMT — Russia shoots down missile fired from Ukraine over Crimea

A missile fired from Ukraine has been shot down over the Black Sea town of Feodosia in Russian-occupied Crimea, the Russian head of Crimea's administration Sergei Aksyonov said on Telegram.

Russia's TASS news agency quoted an adviser to Aksyonov, Oleg Kryuchkov, as saying that debris had fallen in a Crimean town, but no damage or casualties had been reported.

Reuters news agency could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine in 2014. Kiev has demanded that Moscow hand it back.

0836 GMT — Ukraine minister to visit India for talks

A Ukrainian minister will visit India from Sunday in the first face-to-face talks between the two countries since the Russia-Ukraine conflict began last year.

India imports much of its military hardware from Russia, and is walking a delicate balancing act between its increased security cooperation with Western countries and its reliance on Russia for defence and oil imports.

Its longstanding security ties with Russia have put New Delhi in an awkward diplomatic position, and while it has called for an end to hostilities in Ukraine, it has refused to condemn the offensive.