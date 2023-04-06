The Ethiopian government has said it intends to integrate all regional special forces either into the national army, or the federal or regional police.

"The government has set a direction to build one strong and centralised army ... it has started practical steps that will allow special forces of every region to be integrated into different security structures," the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Hours before the announcement, local media from the Amhara region, Ethiopia's second largest, reported clashes between national and regional forces brought about by a refusal among Amhara Special Forces' units to surrender weapons as part of the integration process.

Gizachew Muluneh, spokesperson for the Amhara region did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Unrest in Amhara