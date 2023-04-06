WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia to integrate regional forces into 'centralised' national army
Announcement comes amid reported clashes between national and regional forces brought about by refusal among Amhara Special Forces' units to surrender weapons as part of integration process.
Ethiopia to integrate regional forces into 'centralised' national army
Ethiopia is organised in several regions that enjoy a degree of autonomy, ranging from having their own regional army to the right to use their own language. / TRTWorld
April 6, 2023

The Ethiopian government has said it intends to integrate all regional special forces either into the national army, or the federal or regional police.

"The government has set a direction to build one strong and centralised army ... it has started practical steps that will allow special forces of every region to be integrated into different security structures," the government said in a statement on Thursday.

Hours before the announcement, local media from the Amhara region, Ethiopia's second largest, reported clashes between national and regional forces brought about by a refusal among Amhara Special Forces' units to surrender weapons as part of the integration process.

Gizachew Muluneh, spokesperson for the Amhara region did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

READ MORE:Ethiopia names senior TPLF figure as head of Tigray interim govt

Unrest in Amhara

Recommended

In its statement the government confirmed tensions had arisen in Amhara but blamed it on a misunderstanding of the policy and on fringe groups within the regional force.

Amhara forces backed Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's federal troops against rebellious forces in northern Tigray when conflict erupted there in 2020.

It is not the first time that unrest has broken out in the region. In May 2022 the former commander of Amhara region's forces, a prominent critic of Abiy, was arrested.

Back in 2019 an uprising led by a different dissident general killed the regional president and chief of army staff.

Ethiopia is organised in 10 regions that enjoy a degree of autonomy, ranging from having their own regional army to the right to use their own language.

READ MORE:Ethiopia parliament removes rebel Tigray party from terror list

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY