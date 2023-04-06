Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin have spoken over the phone and discussed NATO and the Black Sea grain deal.

Akar and Austin discussed Finland’s accession to NATO, bilateral and regional defence and security matters on Thursday, according to a Turkish National Defense Ministry statement.

"The importance of the rapid and positive conclusion of our country's F-16 procurement and modernisation project was emphasised," the statement said.

They also highlighted the importance of the extension of the Black Sea grain initiative.

The Turkish defence minister also noted that Ankara supports "NATO's Open Door Policy, Finland's membership shows this once again and it is hoped that Sweden will fulfil its commitments as soon as possible."