Türkiye's indigenously-built unmanned vessel test-fires Kuzgun missile
The Marlin has been developed by Turkish defence giant Aselsan and the Sefine Shipyard in the northwestern Yalova province under the coordination of the Defense Industries Presidency.
Marlin achieves first in its class by firing guided munition, says head of Defense Industries Presidency / AA
March 30, 2023

Türkiye's indigenously developed and produced Marlin unmanned surface vessel (USV) has successfully fired Kuzgun medium-range guided missile for the first time, the head of Türkiye’s Defense Industries Presidency announced.

"Marlin test-fired solid propellant Kuzgun-KY cruise missile, achieving a first in its class by firing guided munition," Ismail Demir wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"We are determined to reach the top of this field," he added.

The Marlin, named after a fast-swimming saltwater fish, was the first USV to represent Türkiye at a NATO exercise.

It is also the first high-tech USV in the world to boast electronic warfare capabilities and has a large useful load capacity.

Kuzgun was developed by the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye's (TUBITAK) Defense Industries Research and Development Institute (SAGE) and has three variants, namely Solid Fuel (KY), Gliding (SS), and Turbojet Engine (TJ).

