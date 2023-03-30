Peru has announced a "definitive recall" of its ambassador to Colombia, accusing its neighbour of downplaying ex-president Pedro Castillo's recent attempted power-grab which led to his ouster and arrest.

The Peruvian foreign ministry said the diplomatic move followed "repeated interference and offensive expressions" by Colombian President Gustavo Petro.

It said Petro was "distorting reality by ignoring that on December 7, 2022, a coup d'etat took place in Peru perpetrated by former President Pedro Castillo."

During the Ibero-American summit last week in the Dominican Republic, Petro lamented that Castillo was not present, saying he "should be here, (but) is in prison... They took him out with a coup."

The leftist Petro is seen as an ally of Castillo, a former teacher and union leader who rose to power and challenged Peru's right-wing political establishment.

Peru's Foreign Minister Ana Cecilia Gervasi responded during the summit, explaining that "if Pedro Castillo is not here, it is because he carried out a coup."

With the latest announcement, diplomatic relations between the two South American countries are now formally at the level of charge d'affaires, according to the foreign ministry.

Petro's "continuous interfering expressions have seriously deteriorated the historical relationship of friendship, cooperation and mutual respect that has existed between Peru and Colombia," the statement added.

Castillo's coup