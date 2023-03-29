WORLD
2 MIN READ
Peru president, ex-president under investigation for money laundering
The probe into the alleged crimes by President Boluarte and ex-President Castillo is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged campaign finance crimes committed during Peru's 2021 presidential race.
Boluarte is also currently under investigation for her alleged role in the deaths of protesters killed in clashes with security forces in the months after she took office. / Reuters Archive
March 29, 2023

Peru's President Dina Boluarte and her predecessor Pedro Castillo are under investigation for allegedly laundering money as part of a criminal organisation.

The announcement by the attorney general's office on Tuesday, comes after a former adviser to Castillo told local media that he had financed part of Castillo's presidential campaign in 2021, as well as trips for Boluarte when she was running to be Castillo's vice president.

"The alleged commission of these crimes would have occurred during the electoral campaign of Peru Libre," the attorney general's office said, referencing the Marxist party that led Castillo to the presidency of the Andean country.

Castillo was removed from office in December after attempting to dissolve Congress before an impeachment vote. Boluarte ascended to the presidency in the wake of his removal and arrest.

Boluarte over the weekend denied receiving illegal campaign contributions and said corruption accusations were a "political maneuver" seeking to undermine her government.

Boluarte is also currently under investigation for her alleged role in the deaths of protesters killed in clashes with security forces in the months after she took office.

READ MORE:Peru's Boluarte announces return of envoy from Mexico

READ MORE:Congress shelves Boluarte's bill for snap elections in protest-hit Peru

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
