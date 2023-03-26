TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan vows to rebuild Türkiye's quake-hit southern region
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a total of 650,000 houses will be built in the country's south, where twin earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 affected more than 13.5 million people.
Erdogan vows to rebuild Türkiye's quake-hit southern region
Türkiye plans to construct enough buildings in a year to meet the needs of the quake victims, says Erdogan. / AA
March 26, 2023

The Turkish president has vowed to rebuild the country's southern region in the wake of powerful earthquakes last month that claimed the lives of more than 50,000 people.

"Our aim is to raise up the earthquake zone," Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday after a dinner with earthquake victims in Istanbul, a special iftar fast-breaking meal for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Türkiye plans to construct enough buildings in a year to meet the needs of the quake victims, Erdogan said, adding that 319,000 houses would be built in the first year and 650,000 in total.

He also promised to heal the wounds of the victims.

Recommended

On February 6, magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 quakes struck 11 Turkish provinces – Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Elazig, Hatay, Gaziantep, Kahramanmaras, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye, and Sanliurfa.

More than 13.5 million people in Türkiye have been affected by the quakes, as well as many others in northern Syria. 

READ MORE:Erdogan lauds int'l solidarity as $7B pledged for quake-hit Türkiye, Syria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years
Trump hails Erdogan as ‘highly respected’ leader in White House talks, pledges closer ties