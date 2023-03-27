For years now, activists and authorities have grappled with the risks associated with children being granted unfettered access to social media.

Minors as young as 13 have shown tendencies of self-harm or violence and faced mental health issues after facing cyberbullies and hackers.

Last week, Utah became the first US state to require social media sites to get parental consent for accounts used by under-18s, placing the burden on platforms like Instagram and TikTok to verify the age of their users.

The law, which takes effect in March 2024, was brought in response to fears over growing youth addiction to social media and to security risks such as exploitation and collection of children's personal data.

Anxiety, depression, and low esteem are the main issues in teenagers addicted to social media.

Experts say that addiction to social media also leads to reduced productivity and social isolation.

Tougher restrictions

According to the Society for Research in Child Development’s empirical report, kids get their first mobile phone at the average age of eleven-and-half-years.

Social networking companies such as Facebook, Snapchat and TikTok allow children 13 years and above to download their apps.

But doctors and experts say the current age restriction is too low and needs to be higher.

“I, personally, based on the data I’ve seen, believe that 13 is too early. It’s a time where it’s really important for us to be thoughtful about what’s going into how they think about their own self-worth and their relationships and the skewed and often distorted environment of social media often does a disservice to many of those children,” the US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy said in an interview with CNN.

Children’s advocacy groups have welcomed Utah’s steps taken that may help to drop some addictive habits in teenagers.