Türkiye nabs suspected PYD/PKK terrorists attempting to enter from Syria
Turkish border authorities acted on a tip-off and carried out the arrests in Sanliurfa province near the border area with Syria.
The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU. / AA
March 23, 2023

At least two suspected PYD/PKK terrorists have been arrested near the country's southeastern border, after attempting to illegally enter the country, a security source said.

Acting on a tip-off, security forces tightened border security in Sanliurfa province and arrested the suspects on Thursday while in the process of entering Türkiye from Syria, the source added while requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects were later taken for a health check and are now being interrogated, the source added.

The suspects have not been identified.

The arrest is part of an ongoing security operation by Turkish authorities.

Earlier this month, Türkiye's "most wanted PKK terrorist" was also reported killed alongside six other terrorists in a counterterrorism operation carried out by Turkish Armed Forces in the country's southeast.

Turkish authorities identified the suspect as Hamiyet Yalcinkaya, who was killed alongside the other suspects on January 22 during an operation in Sirnak province.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. 

The PYD is the Syrian branch of the PKK.

READ MORE:Good terrorist, bad terrorist: How US is undermining Türkiye’s concerns

