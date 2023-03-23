WORLD
Over a dozen security force members killed in north Burkina Faso attack
Attack took place in the country's Centre-North region, a hotbed of violent incidents linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh armed groups.
Burkina Faso is one of several West African countries battling violent armed groups that took root in neighbouring Mali and have spread across the region over the past decade. / Reuters
March 23, 2023

At least 15 Burkina Faso soldiers and army auxiliaries were killed in an attack in the north of the country, three security sources said on Thursday.

The attack took place on Wednesday in the West African country's Centre-North region, a hotbed of violent incidents linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh, and was carried out by unidentified armed assailants, the sources said.

One source said the troops were guarding water pipes that are frequently destroyed by the groups, which have blocked access to several parts of Burkina Faso's north and east.

Insurgents there have mined roads, besieged towns, wrecked water facilities and undermined efforts to deliver food and supplies to trapped civilians.

The government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the attack.

Burkina Faso is one of several West African countries battling violent armed groups that took root in neighbouring Mali and have spread across the region over the past decade.

Thousands have been killed and over two million displaced across the Sahel region south of the Sahara.

Frustrations over authorities' failure to restore security spurred two military takeovers in Burkina Faso and two in Mali since 2020.

One of the world's poorest nations, Burkina Faso is battling an insurgency that spilled over from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

More than 10,000 civilians, troops and police have been killed, according to one NGO estimate, and at least two million people have been displaced.

READ MORE:Burkina Faso attack leaves at least a dozen dead

SOURCE:Reuters
