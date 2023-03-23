At least 15 Burkina Faso soldiers and army auxiliaries were killed in an attack in the north of the country, three security sources said on Thursday.

The attack took place on Wednesday in the West African country's Centre-North region, a hotbed of violent incidents linked to Al Qaeda and Daesh, and was carried out by unidentified armed assailants, the sources said.

One source said the troops were guarding water pipes that are frequently destroyed by the groups, which have blocked access to several parts of Burkina Faso's north and east.

Insurgents there have mined roads, besieged towns, wrecked water facilities and undermined efforts to deliver food and supplies to trapped civilians.

The government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment on the attack.

Burkina Faso is one of several West African countries battling violent armed groups that took root in neighbouring Mali and have spread across the region over the past decade.