The Swiss central bank has announced a hefty interest-rate hike to tackle inflation despite turmoil in the banking sector, declaring that authorities halted the crisis at Credit Suisse.

The Swiss National Bank said on Thursday that interest rates would rise by 50 basis points to 1.5 percent after a turbulent week, which saw the stricken Credit Suisse bank taken over by its bigger domestic rival UBS.

The central bank, the Swiss government and the country's FINMA financial regulators orchestrated the shotgun wedding in emergency talks on Sunday.

"The Swiss National Bank is tightening its monetary policy further and is raising the SNB policy rate by 0.5 percentage points to 1.5 percent," the central bank said in a statement.

"In doing so, it is countering the renewed increase in inflationary pressure. It cannot be ruled out that additional rises in the SNB policy rate will be necessary to ensure price stability over the medium term."

The rate change will apply from Friday, it said.

"The past week has been marked by the events surrounding Credit Suisse. The measures announced at the weekend by the federal government, FINMA and the SNB have put a halt to the crisis," the SNB said.

Rise in inflation again