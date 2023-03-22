Wall Street stocks have tumbled into the red after the US Federal Reserve unveiled a ninth straight interest rate hike despite worries surrounding the banking sector.

The US central bank raised the benchmark lending rate by a quarter-point on Wednesday, underscoring its determination to tackle stubborn inflation.

But policymakers are also trying to avoid further upheaval in the commercial banking sector, following the swift collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and fears of contagion.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 1.6 percent lower at 32,028.90 while the broad-based S&P 500 Index plunged 1.7 percent to 3,936.82.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index fell 1.6 percent to 11,669.96.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell stressed in a press conference that the central bank is committed to learning the lessons from this episode of banking turmoil, while noting that financial conditions have tightened as well.

READ MORE:US Fed lifts key interest rate; Powell assures banking woes not widespread