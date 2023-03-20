Contractors are being hired to remove millions of rotting fish from a river in the Australian Outback after a unprecedented die-off following floods and hot weather, police have said.

Police Assistant Commissioner Brett Greentree said on Monday keeping the town’s water supply pure was the main priority and removing the dead fish was the next most pressing issue.

Trained contractors had been contacted about removing the fish with nets, but dates for the work haven't been set.

“I’m certainly not making promises that all the millions of fish will be removed by contractors because that is really a logistical nightmare,” Greentree said.

“I understand and acknowledge the smell and sights on the river — nobody wants to see that,” he added.

