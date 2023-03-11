Li Qiang, one of Chinese President Xi Jinping's most trusted allies, has been confirmed as premier, a role charged with managing the world's second-largest economy.

Li, the former Shanghai party chief was named the successor of outgoing premier Li Keqiang at a meeting of the country's parliament on Saturday.

The 63-year-old received nearly all votes from the more than 2,900 delegates at the National People's Congress a day after Xi was unanimously selected by deputies for a norm-breaking third term as president.

Xi's motion nominating Li Qiang as premier was read out to the chamber on Saturday morning.

Li, 63, is a close ally of Xi, serving as his chief of staff between 2004 and 2007, when Xi was provincial party secretary of eastern China's Zhejiang province.