North Korea has announced the successful testing of a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), marking a significant breakthrough in Kim Jong Un's banned weapons programme.

It was Kim's latest effort to warn "enemies" of its defence capabilities that "constantly strike extreme uneasiness and horror into them by taking fatal and offensive counter-actions until they abandon their senseless thinking and reckless acts".

Pyongyang has always criticised US and South Korean joint military drills, calling them rehearsals for a potential invasion of the reclusive Communist country.

North Korea said that it used a "new type" of missile — named Hwasong-18 — which aims "to confirm the performance of the high-thrust solid-fuel engines for multi-stage missiles (and) estimate the military feasibility of the new strategic weapon system."

But what exactly is a solid-fuel missile and why does it matter that Pyongyang now has one?

What is a solid-fuel missile?

With this type of missile, the propellant — the fuel that powers it — is made of a solid chemical mixture, which is combusted to create exhaust.

"This propellant is cast into the missile's airframe when the missile is built: imagine a firecracker rocket, ready to go," Ankit Panda, a nuclear policy expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, told AFP news agency.

When solid propellant burns, they create generate enormous amounts of energy and temperatures of more than 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit (2,760 degrees Celsius), creating thrust and lifting the missile from the launch pad.

In contrast, liquid-fueled missiles typically require that fuel and an oxidiser be inserted into the missile before they can be fired — a slower and more cumbersome process.

Why is it better?

Preparing a liquid-fuel missile for launch "takes time just like pumping gasoline to your car", said Cheong Seong-chang, director of the Center for North Korean Studies at the Sejong Institute.

A solid-fuel missile can be thought of more like a "portable battery" which gives the user much greater flexibility, he said.

Moreover, once a liquid-fuel missile is prepared, "it has to be fired within a short period of time — which is not something you have to worry about with solid-fuel missiles", he added.

Solid-fuel missiles, however, need to be stored, maintained and handled carefully, and if this isn't done, the quality of the missile can degrade over time which could cause it to fail, Panda said.

But they are generally quicker to deploy and launch during a war compared to liquid-fueled missiles. This "makes solid fuel missiles very attractive for a number of military applications", Panda added.

Solid fuel dates back to fireworks developed by the Chinese centuries ago, but made dramatic progress in the mid-20th century, when the US developed more powerful propellants.

The Soviet Union fielded its first solid-fuel ICBM, the RT-2, in the early 1970s, followed by France's development of its S3, also known as SSBS, a medium-range ballistic missile.

China started testing solid-fuel ICBMs in the late 1990s.

So North Korea's definitely got one now?