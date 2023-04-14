WORLD
2 MIN READ
G7 ministers meet to consider Japan's climate proposal
Draft must be aligned with Tokyo's goal of reaching a largely decarbonised power sector by 2035, comply with limiting global warming to 1.5C, and avoid emissions of nitrous oxide and other pollutants,
G7 ministers meet to consider Japan's climate proposal
Climate ministers from the Group of Seven countries are set to agree that ammonia could be used to cut emissions from fossil fuel-based power plants, but only under certain conditions - offering a cautious endorsement of G7 host Japan's climate plans. / AFP
April 14, 2023

Climate ministers from the Group of Seven countries are set to agree that ammonia could be used to cut emissions from fossil fuel-based power plants, but only under certain conditions - offering a cautious endorsement of G7 host Japan's climate plans.

The latest draft statement for the meeting of G7 ministers on April 15-16 in Sapporo, Japan, said: "Some countries are exploring the use of low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and its derivatives in the power sector to work towards zero-emission thermal power generation."

The draft, seen by Reuters, said this strategy must comply with numerous conditions.

It must be aligned with reaching a largely decarbonised power sector by 2035, comply with limiting global warming to 1.5C, and avoid emissions of nitrous oxide and other pollutants, the draft said.

READ MORE:G7 seeks coordinated, aligned policies on Ukraine conflict, China

Recommended

Japan wants to start widely co-firing ammonia - a derivative of hydrogen - in its coal-fuelled power plants as a way to reduce CO2 emissions and has sought the endorsement of other G7 countries for the plan.

Previous drafts of the statement, seen by Reuters, showed Japan's push had hit resistance from other G7 countries, who refused to back the use of hydrogen and ammonia without multiple caveats.

Britain, backed by France, had proposed adding that ammonia could only be used if it is aligned with largely decarbonising the power sector by 2035 and curbing global warming to 1.5C, the limit that would avoid its most severe impacts.

READ MORE:G7 agrees on 'coordination mechanism' to help Ukraine reconstruction

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Syrian judge issues arrest warrant for ousted President Bashar al Assad
Denmark spots unidentified drones over military sites