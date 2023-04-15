Foreign ministers of the Group of Seven nations will focus on the security of both Europe and the Indo-Pacific as they gather in Japan from Sunday against a worrying backdrop of the war in Ukraine and China's growing assertiveness.

The three-day meeting in the resort town of Karuizawa also comes amid concern that some European G7 leaders - notably French President Emmanuel Macron - could be perceived as taking a weak stance over Beijing's threats over Taiwan.

China has in recent days held military drills around Taiwan, which it claims as its own, and has never renounced the use of force to bring the democratically-governed island under its control.

"The security of Europe and that of the Indo-Pacific cannot be discussed separately - they are intertwined with each other," a Japanese foreign ministry official said of the upcoming meeting, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The meeting - which includes ministers from the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France, Canada, Italy and a representative from the European Union - comes ahead of a leaders summit that Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will host in Hiroshima next month.

Kishida visited Ukraine in March, at the same time China's President Xi Jinping was meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Potential threat