A former member of India's parliament, Atiq Ahmed, and his brother, have been killed in assassination in front of media and police, an event that was caught by television cameras in northern Uttar Pradesh state.

Atiq Ahmed was under the custody of police and was being taken for a medical checkup along with his brother, Khalid Azim, alias Ashraf, a former legislator.

At least two gunmen were seen firing from point-blank range while Ahmed was talking to reporters. A footage that went viral shows shooters firing and chanting 'Jai Shri Ram' [Hail deity Ram]. The shooters were immediately caught by the policemen.

The religious slogan has been turned by Hindu extremists and lynch mobs into a murder cry while attacking minority Muslims and their mosques.

Three assailants identified as Arun Maurya, Naveen Tiwari and Sonu have surrendered to police, Times Now news website reported.

Local media reported the victims were taken to Prayagraj [formerly Allahabad], the state's capital, days ago, in a case regarding the killing of a lawyer in February.

Ahmed's death occurred days after his son, Asad Ahmed, was killed in an "encounter" with police in the state.

'Failure' of law and order