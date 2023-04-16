An unidentified suspect fired a gun into a crowd of hundreds in a Kentucky park, leaving two people dead and four wounded Saturday night, police said.

Police were called around 9 p.m. (0100 GMT) to Chickasaw Park in Louisville, authorities said.

"Hundreds of people were in the park at the time of the shooting, when someone started shooting into the crowd, hitting at least six people," Louisville Metro Police Department Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said.

There were no suspects in custody immediately after the shooting and police asked anyone with information to contact investigators.

"As of right now we have no witnesses," Humphrey said.