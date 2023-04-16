Suspected Daesh terrorists killed at least 31 people foraging for truffles in Syria, a monitor has said, in the latest such attack in the war-ravaged country.

"A total of 31 people, including 12 pro-regime fighters, were killed while collecting truffles in the desert east of (the central city) Hama," the Observatory said on Sunday.

Earlier it reported the death of at least 26 people, a figure confirmed by the official Syrian news agency SANA.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the killing of four shepherds by Daesh terrorists in a separate incident, and the abduction of two others.

READ MORE: Police bus bombing wounds 15 in southern Syria

Dangerous prize