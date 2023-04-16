At least 40 people were killed in an attack by gunmen on an army detachment in northern Burkina Faso, local authorities said on Sunday.

The attack by unidentified armed men “targeted a detachment of soldiers and the civilian volunteers on Saturday at about 4:00 pm", near Aorema village, about 15 kilometres northeast of Ouahigouya city, Kouilga Albert Zongo, the northern region secretary-general, said in a statement.

“The provisional toll included 34 volunteers for the Defense of the Fatherland (VDP) and six soldiers,” he added.

He said that 33 other people were also wounded in the attack.

Local media, meanwhile, reported that "dozens of terrorists were neutralised” in an offensive launched after the attack.

