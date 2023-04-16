Pharmaceutical giant Merck has announced the purchase of California-based biotech company Prometheus Biosciences for nearly $11 billion.

The two companies "have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, has agreed to acquire Prometheus for $200.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $10.8 billion," Merck said in a statement on Sunday.

Prometheus's share price was at $114.01 when the New York Stock Exchange closed on Friday.

The company is developing a treatment for autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, dubbed PRA023.

"The agreement with Prometheus will accelerate our growing presence in immunology where there remains substantial unmet patient need," said Merck chairman and CEO Robert Davis, according to the statement.