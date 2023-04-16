BIZTECH
2 MIN READ
Drugmaker Merck acquires Prometheus for nearly $11B
Merck's financial results were better than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022 thanks in part to strong sales of its cancer drugs, and despite a decline in its anti-Covid treatment molnupiravir.
Drugmaker Merck acquires Prometheus for nearly $11B
The transaction diversifies Merck's portfolio and will help drive its "growth well into the next decade," Merck chairman and CEO Robert Davis stated. / AP Archive
April 16, 2023

Pharmaceutical giant Merck has announced the purchase of California-based biotech company Prometheus Biosciences for nearly $11 billion.

The two companies "have entered into a definitive agreement under which Merck, through a subsidiary, has agreed to acquire Prometheus for $200.00 per share in cash for a total equity value of approximately $10.8 billion," Merck said in a statement on Sunday.

Prometheus's share price was at $114.01 when the New York Stock Exchange closed on Friday.

The company is developing a treatment for autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, dubbed PRA023.

"The agreement with Prometheus will accelerate our growing presence in immunology where there remains substantial unmet patient need," said Merck chairman and CEO Robert Davis, according to the statement.

Recommended

READ MORE: US health panel endorses Merck's Covid pill

The transaction diversifies Merck's portfolio and will help drive its "growth well into the next decade," he added.

Merck's financial results were better than expected in the fourth quarter of 2022 thanks in part to strong sales of its cancer drugs, and despite a decline in its anti-Covid treatment molnupiravir.

From September to December, sales at the company, known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, were $13.8 billion, up two percent year-on-year. 

READ MORE:Everything you need to know about anti-Covid pills

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Amazon, Microsoft, JPMorgan urge H-1B workers to stay in US after Trump imposes $100,000 visa fee
Iraq is set to open first industrial-scale solar plant to tackle chronic power shortages
Trump imposes $100,000 fee for H-1B visa, sparking worries for applicants from India
India's Russian oil imports dip slightly, but refiners defy Trump tariffs, EU sanctions
Mexico, Canada ink strategic partnership pact and agree to seek 'fairer' trade deal with US
‘We want to create new technologies, not catch up,’ says STM’s Ozgur Guleryuz at TEKNOFEST
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Syria’s young innovators thrive at Türkiye’s top tech festival
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks