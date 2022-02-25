Parents and caregivers often believe “Children eat what they like,” but the reality, according to Penn State nutritionists and sensory scientists, may be more nuanced – the researchers suggest that it may be more precise and appropriate to note “children do not eat what they dislike.”

Lead researcher Kathleen Keller, associate professor in the departments of Nutritional Sciences and Food Science at Penn State, says there is an important difference. She and her team conducted an experiment with 61 children between the ages of four to six to determine their liking of foods in a meal, and assessed what they ate.

The research ended up showing that when a meal was served, children made their eating preferences based on what they don’t like, rather than what they like.

“In other words, rather than high-liking driving greater intake, our study data indicate that lower-liking led children to avoid some foods and leave them on the plate,” Keller says. “Kids have a limited amount of room in their bellies, so when they are handed a tray, they gravitate toward their favourite thing and typically eat that first, and then make choices about whether to eat other foods.”

Professor of food science and director of the Sensory Evaluation Center in the College of Agricultural Studies at Penn State John Hayes, who also co-authored the study, explains it in a different way.

“For 50 plus years, we’ve known liking and intake are positively correlated, but this often leads to the mistaken assumption that if it tastes better, you will eat more,” he said. “Reality is a bit more nuanced. In adults, we know that if you really like a food, you may or may not eat it. But if you don’t like it, you’ll rarely or never eat it. These new data show the same pattern is true in young kids.”

The children took part in two identical laboratory sessions in Keller’s Children’s Eating Behavior Laboratory where they were offered seven foods on a tray; chicken nuggets, ketchup, potato chips, grapes, broccoli, cherry tomatoes and cookies. They also had a choice of two drinks: fruit punch and milk.

Before the food was presented to the kids, they were asked to rate their liking of each food on a five-point scale: Super Bad, Bad, Maybe Good-Maybe Bad, Good, and Super Good. Then they were presented with the food, from which they could eat to their heart’s content.