Taskin Ahmed and Tamim Iqbal starred as Bangladesh have sealed an historic series triumph with a nine-wicket win in the third one-day international against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Fast bowler Taskin took five for 35 as South Africa were bowled out for 154, their lowest total against Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Visiting captain Tamim then scored 87 not out off 82 balls to take Bangladesh to victory with 23.3 overs to spare, sharing a century opening partnership with Liton Das (48).

Bangladesh won the World Cup Super League series by two matches to one, consolidating their place at the top of the table.

South Africa were left languishing in ninth place and in danger of missing one of the eight automatic qualifying places for the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Bangladesh had lost all 19 matches across all formats against South Africa on their home soil before winning the series opener by 38 runs at the same venue on Friday.