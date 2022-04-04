The UN health agency has said nearly everybody in the world breathes air that doesn’t meet its standards for air quality.

The World Health Organization, about six months after tightening its guidelines on air quality, issued an update to its database on Monday on air quality that draws on information from a growing number of cities, towns, and villages across the globe - now totaling over 6,000 municipalities.

The WHO called for more action to reduce fossil-fuel use, which generates pollutants that cause respiratory and blood-flow problems and lead to millions of preventable deaths each year.

“After surviving a pandemic, it is unacceptable to still have 7 million preventable deaths and countless preventable lost years of good health due to air pollution,” said Dr. Maria Neira, head of WHO’s department of environment, climate change and health.

“Yet too many investments are still being sunk into a polluted environment rather than in clean, healthy air.”

WHO said 99 percent of the global population breathes air that exceeds its air-quality limits and is often rife with particles that can penetrate deep into the lungs, enter the veins and arteries, and cause disease.

Major changes needed to curb air pollution