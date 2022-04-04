Temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed, the world’s top body of climate scientists has said, warning of the consequences of inaction but also noting hopeful signs of progress.

The 2,800-page report by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) documents to "a litany of broken climate promises", said UN chief Antonio Guterres on Monday in a blistering judgment of governments and industry.

“It is a file of shame, cataloguing the empty pledges that put us firmly on track towards an unlivable world,” he said.

IPCC chief Hoesung Lee said that "we were at a crossroads". "The decisions we make now can secure a liveable future."

There are solutions, the report says, but they touch on virtually all aspects of modern life and require significant investment and need "immediate action".

"It's now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5C," said Jim Skea, a professor at Imperial College London and co-chair of the working group behind the report.

Not without hope