“Ja, thirty years,” Peter Nobel smiles when asked how long he and his wife, Annette, have been collecting art. “One does not expect to have seen such paintings, pictures that one could collect and put together to make a specific show that is actually unique.”

Peter and Annette Nobel from Switzerland are in Istanbul for the opening of a new exhibition based on the collection they’ve amassed over the decades. And what a collection it is!

Artists such as John Baldessari, Bedri Baykam, Joseph Beuys, Georges Braque, Henri Cartier-Bresson, Christo, Elmgreen & Dragset, Alberto Giacometti, Andreas Gursky, Ozlem Gunyol & Mustafa Kunt, David Hockney, Jenny Holzer, Dennis Hopper, Barbara Kruger, Le Corbusier, Fernand Leger, Vladimir Mayakovsky, Kazimir Malevich, Man Ray, Aleksandr Rodchenko, and Andy Warhol are represented in “And Now the Good News: Works from The Nobel Collection,” and are on view through August 7 2022 at Pera Museum.

The exhibition, spread out over three floors of the museum in Beyoglu, features around 300 works by 164 artists who have used a variety of media such as painting, photography, collage, drawing, installation, and video. The works on display are by modern and contemporary artists whose works are often seen at hallowed venues, such as New York’s Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) and London’s Tate Modern.

Annette and Peter Nobel say they decided to collect what they call “Press Art” for a number of reasons: “Firstly, technical fascination, then the intellectual scope and finally, the change, played a role in our decision to collect press art.

“It is astonishing how many artists have temporarily, incidentally or repeatedly used newspapers as a basis for their works, even painted from newspapers or even designed them themselves. This is a conscious act and can be seen as a call to deal aesthetically with everyday phenomena. Art becomes a symbolic living world.”

The collection assistant, Hanspeter Portmann, who works for the Nobels, says the entire collection comprises about 2,000 works that are related to newspapers and press materials. “He started the collection about 40 years ago. He worked for a publisher, and he could choose something for his office. His boss at the time did not want to pay for it. So he bought his own artwork.”

The curator Christoph Doswald, who couldn’t make it to Istanbul because he was recovering from a car accident he was in with his wife, notes in a news release that the genre term “Press Art” and its artistic products “elevate the cheap, daily renewable consumer good to an expensive individual item: Collages made from newsprint; paintings whose model was provided by a press image; photographs showing a magazine cover; gouaches applied to newsprint; silkscreens based on a star photograph from a celebrity magazine.

“The paintings, collages, assemblages, drawings and prints in the collection of Annette and Peter Nobel tell of a time when the relationship between the direct original and the media image still existed.”

According to Doswald: “More than ever, not only the credibility of the media but also the much-cited autonomy of art is being put to the test.”