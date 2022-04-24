POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Dozens of 'mysterious hepatitis' cases found in Europe, US: WHO
Cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin raise speculation that these could be triggered by a new strain of adenovirus or even Covid-19.
Dozens of 'mysterious hepatitis' cases found in Europe, US: WHO
Those with cases are aged 1 month to 16 years, and 17 children have needed liver transplantation. / Reuters
April 24, 2022

Eleven countries in the World Health Organization European Region and the US have reported at least 169 cases of acute hepatitis of unknown origin in children and young people.

Cases have been reported in the UK (114), Spain (13), Israel (12), the US (9), Denmark (6), Ireland (5), the Netherlands (4), Italy (4), Norway (2), France (2), Romania (1), and Belgium (1), a WHO statement said on Saturday.

The hepatitis, an inflation of the liver, had raised speculation in the medical arena that the cases could be triggered by a new strain of adenovirus or even Covid-19.

Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) has been reported in 20 of the cases, and 19 were detected with the coronavirus and adenovirus co-infection, said the world health group.

"While adenovirus is currently one hypothesis as the underlying cause, it does not fully explain the severity of the clinical picture," the WHO said.

Those with cases are aged 1 month to 16 years, and 17 children (approximately 10 percent) have needed liver transplantation, and at least one death has been reported.

Recommended

Britain first reported an unexpected significant increase in cases of severe acute hepatitis of unknown origin in young, generally previously healthy children.

Many cases reported gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhoea, and vomiting preceding presentation with severe acute hepatitis.

The common viruses that cause acute viral hepatitis (hepatitis viruses A, B, C, D, and E) have not been detected in any of these cases.

Based on the currently available information, international travel or links to other countries have not been identified as factors.

READ MORE: More than 3,000 patients possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis in New Jersey

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar