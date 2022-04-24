Tyson Fury will return to the ring only for a title unification bout, his wife Paris said after "The Gypsy King" retained the WBC heavyweight world championship with a technical knockout win over Dillian Whyte in what he called his final fight.

Fury, who landed a right uppercut to deck Whyte in the sixth round at a sold-out Wembley Stadium on Saturday, said after the fight that he would be sticking to his promise to his wife Paris to retire.

But Paris said the 33-year-old might return for an undisputed world title fight against the winner of Anthony Joshua's rematch with Oleksandr Usyk.

Usyk beat Joshua in September to claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

READ MORE:Usyk dethrones Joshua to claim world heavyweight titles