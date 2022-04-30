Trabzonspor were crowned Turkish league champions for the first time in 38 years on Saturday, sparking huge celebrations amongst the thousands of home fans inside and outside the stadium.

They clinched the title with a 2-2 draw against Antalyaspor, leaving them nine points clear of second-placed Fenerbahce with three rounds of games left until the end of the season.

Trabzonspor had a fast start as their Danish striker Andreas Cornelius put them ahead after three minutes but Antalyaspor did their best to spoil the party with an equaliser in the 51st.

However, the champions-elect went ahead for a second time just past the hour mark through Türkiye international Dorukhan Tokoz, only to concede again 10 minutes before the end.

The point was enough, though, as Trabzonspor have a better head-to-head record than Fenerbahce and cannot be caught.