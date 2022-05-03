At least 228 probable cases of hepatitis of unknown origin in children have now been reported to the World Health Organisation from 20 countries.

"As of May 1, at least 228 probable cases were reported to WHO from 20 countries, with over 50 additional cases under investigation," the agency's spokesperson, Tarik Jasarevic, said on Tuesday.

Most of the cases are from Europe but there are others in the Americas, the Western Pacific and Southeast Asia, Jasarevic told reporters in Geneva.

The WHO was first informed on April 5 of 10 cases in Scotland detected in children under the age of 10. More than 100 cases have now been recorded in Britain.

Some cases have caused liver failure and required transplants. At least four children — three of them in Indonesia — are known to have died.

Many cases reported jaundice and gastrointestinal symptoms, including abdominal pain, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Deadly disease

Indonesia's Health Ministry said three children had died in hospitals in the capital Jakarta last month, after displaying some of these symptoms.

The children —aged two, eight, and 11 — also had fever, jaundice, convulsions and loss of consciousness, the ministry's spokesperson Siti Nadia Tarmizi said.