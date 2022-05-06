POLITICS
3 MIN READ
‘Hate is good business’: Social media giants fail on anti-Muslim hate
A recent report from the Center for Countering Digital Hate has found that social media companies are endangering Muslim communities by normalising abusive behavior online.
‘Hate is good business’: Social media giants fail on anti-Muslim hate
Many of the abusive content was easily identifiable, and yet there was still inaction, the report said. / Reuters
May 6, 2022

Social media companies are failing to act on 89 percent of posts containing anti-Muslim content reported to them, according to a recent report.

“This report exposed that social media companies, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube, failed to act on 89 percent of posts containing anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobic content reported to them,” said the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

In a joint statement in 2019, Meta, Twitter, and Google committed to uphold the Christchurch call to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

The social media giants stated that they would be resolute in their “commitment to ensure they are doing all they can to fight the hatred and extremism that lead to terrorist violence.”

“Once again, their press releases prove to be nothing more than empty promises,” the report said.

READ MORE:Tracing the roots of modern-day Islamophobia

'Hate is good business'

Recommended

The CCDH researchers reported 530 posts which contain disturbing, bigoted, and dehumanising content that target Muslims through racist caricatures, conspiracies, and false claims.

These posts were viewed at least 25 million times.

Many of the abusive content was easily identifiable, and yet there was still inaction, it said.

Stating that Instagram, TikTok and Twitter allow users to use hashtags such as #deathtoislam, #islamiscancer and #raghead, the report further said content spread using the hashtags received at least 1.3 million impressions.

Such content further endangers these communities by driving “social divisions, normalising the abusive behaviour, and encouraging offline attacks and abuse,” it added.

“Worse still, platforms profit from this hate, gleefully monetising content, interactions, and the resulting attention and eyeballs. For them, hate is good business,” it said.

READ MORE:Islamophobia in Europe is at a 'tipping point', new report warns

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar