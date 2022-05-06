Social media companies are failing to act on 89 percent of posts containing anti-Muslim content reported to them, according to a recent report.

“This report exposed that social media companies, including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube, failed to act on 89 percent of posts containing anti-Muslim hatred and Islamophobic content reported to them,” said the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH).

In a joint statement in 2019, Meta, Twitter, and Google committed to uphold the Christchurch call to eliminate terrorist and violent extremist content online.

The social media giants stated that they would be resolute in their “commitment to ensure they are doing all they can to fight the hatred and extremism that lead to terrorist violence.”

“Once again, their press releases prove to be nothing more than empty promises,” the report said.

'Hate is good business'