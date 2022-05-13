At least 11 people have died in a shipwreck off the coast of an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico, the US Coast Guard has said.

"As of 6 PM Thursday (2200 GMT), responding partner agency units have rescued 31 survivors, 11 female and 20 male. 11 deceased have been recovered," the US Coast Guard in a tweet on Thursday.

The agency had earlier reported that a vessel suspected of illegally transporting migrants had been spotted capsized with numerous people floating without life jackets.