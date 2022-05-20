Turkish boxers Sennur Demir, Busenaz Surmeneli, Buse Naz Cakiroglu, Hatice Akbas and Ayse Cagirir have won gold medals at the IBA Women's World Boxing Championships.

Competing in heavyweight division, Demir, 39, defeated her Moroccan opponent Khaija Mardi in 81 kg gold medal bout.

Team Türkiye won this year's Women's World Boxing Championships as all five of their boxers clinched gold medals.

Surmeneli, 23, beat her Canadian opponent Charlie Cavanagh in the final of 63-66 kilogramme category, or welter weight, to become world champion for a second time.

She had previously bagged gold medals in the 2019 World Championships and Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Cakiroglu defeated Colombia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria 5-0 in the Women's Light Fly 50 kilogramme category final in Istanbul on Friday.

The bronze medals were shared between Uzbek Aziza Yokubova and Spaniard Laura Fuertes Fernandez.

The 25-year-old Cakiroglu had eliminated Mongolian Mungunsaran Balsan in the first round, Algerian Roumaysa Boualam in the second, Aira Cordero Villegas in the quarterfinals, and Fernandez in the semifinals.