POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Police in Croatia open fire during football fan clash
At least two fans and about a dozen police officers have been injured after police opened fire on a group of rioting Hajduk Split fans after a lost match to league rival Dinamo Zagreb.
Police in Croatia open fire during football fan clash
The Hajduk fans had blocked the highway leading from the capital Zagreb to the Adriatic Sea coast town of Split. / AP Archive
May 22, 2022

Croatian police have opened fire with live ammunition during clashes on a highway with hundreds of football fans returning from a match in the capital, authorities have said. 

Two fans and about a dozen police officers were injured late on Saturday.

The violence happened when a convoy of buses was transporting Hajduk Split fans under police escort after the team lost a match to league rival Dinamo Zagreb.

The buses stopped and a group of fans turned against officers, police said in a statement.

The Hajduk fans blocked the highway and ignored police orders to disperse, the statement added. Police then used live ammunition and other means to repel the fans, it said.

Two fans were thought to have been struck by bullets, but none of the injured, including the police officers, were in life-threatening condition, police said. 

No further details were provided in the statement.

READ MORE:Eintracht Frankfurt beat Rangers in shootout to win Europa League final

Recommended

Three-one victory 

Local media reported that the highway leading from the capital Zagreb to the Adriatic Sea coast town of Split remained closed for much of the night and early on Sunday.

Pictures posted on social media showed what appeared to be flares and later fans forced to lie on the ground.

The Index news portal said that nearly 2,000 Hajduk fans who traveled to Croatia's capital for the match with Dinamo didn't attend because police wouldn't allow them to bring in their banners.

Dinamo, which had already clinched the league title, beat second-place Hajduk 3-1 on Saturday.

READ MORE: US men, women football teams to receive equal pay in 'historic' agreement

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Reform Party’s surge alarms British Muslims amid Europe’s far-right shift
By Murat Sofuoglu
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar