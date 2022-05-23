Drugmaker AstraZeneca's Covid-19 jab has won approval for use as a booster or third jab in the European Union.

"AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine, Vaxzevria, has been granted approval in the EU by the EMA as a third dose booster in adults," the British drugs giant said in a statement on Monday.

"Healthcare professionals can now use Vaxzevria as a third dose booster in patients previously given a primary vaccine schedule of either Vaxzevria or an EU-approved mRNA Covid-19 vaccine," it added.

EU watchdog European Medicines Agency had revealed the news on Thursday, weeks after it backed the use of Pfizer-BioNTech's Comirnaty as a booster for adults previously inoculated with other vaccines.

The EMA had concluded there was a "substantial body of evidence demonstrating an increased immune response after a third dose booster with Vaxzevria", the company statement said.

