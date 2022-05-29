French police have arrested dozens of people in Paris during the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, which was marked by scenes of chaos that delayed the kick-off.

Liverpool said genuine ticket-holders had not been able to access Saturday's match due to a security breakdown while UEFA and the French authorities blamed a problem with fake tickets.

The delay to the game and the chaotic scenes outside the Stade de France in Paris - where French police used tear gas to disperse fans - was not what the French capital wanted just two years before it hosts the Olympics.

The interior ministry said 68 people had been detained, of whom 39 were placed under arrest and remanded in custody, meaning they could face charges.

European football governing body UEFA said "fake tickets which did not work in the turnstiles" caused a delay of 35-minutes.

But Liverpool said they were "hugely disappointed" that their supporters had been subjected to an "unacceptable" breakdown of the security perimeter.

