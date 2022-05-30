About 400,000 jubilant Real Madrid fans have flocked to the streets of the Spanish capital to join the players for a celebration of their record-extending 14th European Cup triumph after the 1-0 win against Liverpool in Paris.

Traffic restrictions had been in place all over Madrid since late on Saturday as supporters started gathering around the central Cibeles fountain to celebrate the team's fifth Champions League crown in nine years, secured by a Vinicius Jr strike just before the hour with Real's first attempt on goal.

Madrid's emergency services said on Sunday 51 fans had received medical attention overnight due to burns from flares, falls, dizziness and bruises.

The official celebration started at 6pm [local time] when the victorious Real players paid their traditional visit to the Almudena Cathedral to offer the trophy to the Virgin of Almudena, patroness of Madrid.

'We Are The Champions'

After passing through City Hall and local government offices for a meeting with the mayor and governor, the players arrived in an open-top bus at a packed Cibeles, where some the 400,000 fans were waiting around the famous fountain.