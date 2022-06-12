Moroccan authorities have banned a controversial British film about the daughter of Islam’s Prophet Muhammad.

In a statement on Sunday, the Moroccan Cinematographic Centre (MCC) said “The Lady of Heaven” film was banned from being screened or commercialised in Morocco.

The ban came hours after the Council of Ulema, Morocco’s highest religious authority, condemned the British film as a “flagrant falsification of facts” and a "heinous act which cannot be accepted by Muslims”.

The screening of the film, which portrays the Prophet’s daughter, Fatima al Zahra, was canceled in Britain amid protests from the Muslim community.

The controversial film was supervised by a Shia preacher notoriously known for attacking Prophet Muhammad, his wife Aisha, as well as the first two caliphs in Islam, Abu Bakr and Omar.