Indian tycoon Mukesh Ambani has seen off competition from global media giants to bag the rights to stream the IPL for $2.6 billion.

Star India meanwhile, owned by US behemoth Disney, retained the television rights for the next five seasons of the Indian Premier League, one of the world's most-watched sporting events, local media reports said.

Together the two deals are reportedly worth about $5.65 billion, dwarfing the $2.55 billion that Star paid in 2017 for digital and TV rights for the previous five seasons of the annual two-month T20 contest.

Two other packages, for the international broadcast of the league and non-exclusive rights for certain matches, were still being auctioned off on Tuesday by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

READ MORE:India's Adani overtakes Ambani to claim top spot in Asia rich list

Millions of viewers