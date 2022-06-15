Sevgi Bagirtan is an agricultural engineer. She says Yedikule Plant Hospital used to be a tent travelling through various neighbourhoods of Istanbul’s Fatih municipality, serving citizens who had ailing plants.

“Right now, we are serving inside the Yedikule Bahce [garden] in the greenhouse section,” Bagirtan tells TRT World. “We are at a set location now – whether we will be mobile again remains to be seen,” she says.

“We take care of plants that Fatih residents don’t know how to take care of, giving them tips, repotting the plants, getting rid of pests, and the like,” Bagirtan explains. “For example they received a plant as a gift and don’t know how to deal with it. We let them know what the plant is, what it needs, cure it of its ailments, and discharge it to the owners when it is in good health,” she smiles.

“Sometimes the plant owners don’t even know they have to take their plants out of their viols [where they were first seeded],” Bagirtan notes. “We explain to them how to change pots, how to change soil [that they have to bring with them], and how to optimise the plant’s health.”

The municipality not only services sick plants but also infuses young kids with a love for nature. There are numerous plots of land in the Yedikule Bahce, each appointed to an elementary school in Fatih. Schoolchildren come and observe gardeners plant seasonal vegetables, and when the vegetables grow, pick them, taking some home after sharing equally.

“We do not sell our produce, nor do we give it away to adults,” Bagirtan clarifies. “We only give it to the children who learn how to take care of nature and how to share.” While the planting in the plots are done by gardeners, the children are given pots to plant herbs in and take home, for example rocket and turnips.

Gulsum Cebi is a landscape architect who works alongside Sevgi Bagirtan. She says she’s responsible for caring for sick plants that arrive at the plant hospital tent in various locations around Fatih municipality.

“I change the soil, I repot, I clean the plant from pests, and teach citizens how to take care of an ailing plant at home,” she tells TRT World. “We take care of delicate, difficult plants such as orchids, for example, and teach individuals how to care for them. If we are not too swamped, we do this on the same day. If we’re busy, the process can take a couple of days.”