Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz has joined Fortuna Sittard on a five-year deal, the Dutch football club confirmed.

"I am really looking forward to my time at Fortuna Sittard. For me, the complete picture was extremely important, something they can and want to offer me in Sittard. But first I want to focus on my period as a player at the club," Yilmaz said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The club is ambitious and I want to contribute with my experience in the coming seasons," he added.

Fortuna Sittard said Yilmaz inked the deal which includes a coaching position.

Yilmaz will play two seasons then he will work as a trainer for the next 3 years.

