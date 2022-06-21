POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz to play with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard
Burak Yilmaz inks five-year deal with coaching option as well, Fortuna Sittard says.
Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz to play with Dutch club Fortuna Sittard
Yilmaz will play two seasons and then he will work as a trainer for the next three years. / AA
June 21, 2022

Turkish forward Burak Yilmaz has joined Fortuna Sittard on a five-year deal, the Dutch football club confirmed.

"I am really looking forward to my time at Fortuna Sittard. For me, the complete picture was extremely important, something they can and want to offer me in Sittard. But first I want to focus on my period as a player at the club," Yilmaz said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The club is ambitious and I want to contribute with my experience in the coming seasons," he added.

Fortuna Sittard said Yilmaz inked the deal which includes a coaching position. 

Yilmaz will play two seasons then he will work as a trainer for the next 3 years.

READ MORE: Lille sign veteran Turkish striker Yilmaz from Besiktas

Recommended

31 goals for Türkiye in 77 caps

Yilmaz previously played for Türkiye's Big Four – Fenerbahce, Besiktas, Trabzonspor and Galatasaray.

He moved to Lille and won a French league title and a French Super Cup, scoring 25 goals to go along with 10 assists in 73 matches for Les Dogues.

Yilmaz has 31 goals for Türkiye in 77 caps.

The forward ended his national team career in March after the European Qualifiers playoff semifinal against Portugal.

READ MORE:Yilmaz double against Lyon helps Lille regain top spot of France Ligue 1

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat