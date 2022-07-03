Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas has labelled Nick Kyrgios a "bully" with "an evil side" to his character after losing a bad-tempered Wimbledon third-round clash.

Kyrgios came out on top 6-7(2) 6-4 6-3 7-6(7) on Saturday after more than three incident-packed hours but the feuding continued in the post-match media conferences.

Kyrgios had kept up a running dialogue with the umpire at times during the match, was warned for swearing and upset his opponent to such an extent that Tsitsipas tried to hit him with a smash after coming close to being defaulted for whacking a ball in frustration into the crowd.

The 23-year-old Tsitsipas was booed by the crowd at one stage after losing his composure. Following his loss on Court One, Tsitsipas made his feelings known in no uncertain terms.

"Yeah, it's constant bullying, that's what he does. He bullies opponents," Tsitsipas said, adding that Kyrgios "has some good traits in his character, as well. But he also has a very evil side to him, which if it's exposed, it can really do a lot of harm and bad to the people around him."

Kyrgios, fined $10,000 after his first-round match for spitting towards a fan, was warned for swearing on Saturday and then called for Tsitsipas to be defaulted after the Greek hit a ball close to a spectator's head after losing the second set.

