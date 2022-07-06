POLITICS
3 MIN READ
OPEC secretary general Barkindo dies unexpectedly at 63
Mohammad Barkindo died in his home country Nigeria after 40 years of service to the organisation.
OPEC secretary general Barkindo dies unexpectedly at 63
Under Barkindo's stewardship, OPEC forged ties with 10 other oil-producing countries. / Reuters Archive
July 6, 2022

The Secretary General of the OPEC oil cartel, Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo, has died unexpectedly at the age of 63.

"We lost our esteemed Dr (Mohammad) Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11:00 pm yesterday 5th July 2022," Mele Kyari, the chief executive for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, tweeted on Wednesday, without providing any further details about the circumstances of Barkindo's death.

"Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly," Kyari wrote.

"This tragedy is a shock to the OPEC Family," the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries tweeted.

"We express our sorrow and deep gratitude for the over 40 years of selfless service that...Barkindo gave to OPEC. His dedication and leadership will inspire OPEC for many years to come."

READ MORE:OPEC+ alliance raises oil production as energy prices soar

Recommended

'Distinguished achievements'

Only a few hours earlier, Barkindo had met Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, where Buhari praised Barkindo's "distinguished achievements at OPEC.

"You were able to successfully navigate the organisation through turbulent challenges," the president said.

Barkindo had headed OPEC since 2016 and was scheduled to be replaced by Kuwait's Haitham Al-Ghais next month.

The cartel's secretary general does not wield any executive power, but is OPEC's public face and frequently has to act as a diplomat to bring together the different, sometimes conflicting interests of the various member countries.

Under Barkindo's stewardship, OPEC forged ties with 10 other oil producing countries, such as Russia, to form a wider group known as OPEC+ in a bid to better tame global oil prices.

READ MORE:UAE energy chief: Energy market needs Russian oil, no substitute exists

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Voting ends in Moldova’s ‘most consequential’ parliamentary elections
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback