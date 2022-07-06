The Secretary General of the OPEC oil cartel, Nigeria's Mohammad Barkindo, has died unexpectedly at the age of 63.

"We lost our esteemed Dr (Mohammad) Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11:00 pm yesterday 5th July 2022," Mele Kyari, the chief executive for Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, tweeted on Wednesday, without providing any further details about the circumstances of Barkindo's death.

"Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly," Kyari wrote.

"This tragedy is a shock to the OPEC Family," the Vienna-based Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries tweeted.

"We express our sorrow and deep gratitude for the over 40 years of selfless service that...Barkindo gave to OPEC. His dedication and leadership will inspire OPEC for many years to come."

