When Tunisia's Ons Jabeur sealed the match point that made her the first Arab to reach a Grand Slam final at Wimbledon all she could think of was rushing over to her vanquished barbecue buddy at the net to give Tatjana Maria the tightest of hugs.

While Jabeur's coach Issam Jellali jumped to his feet with raised arms to join 15,000 cheering fans in hailing the first African woman to reach the title match on Thursday in the Open era, Jabeur simply smiled as she ended Maria's remarkable run with a 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory.

On the eve of the contest, Jabeur had vowed that the "hug at the end will be amazing" and she was not wrong.

"It's a dream coming true from years and years of work and sacrifice," the 27-year-old, dubbed 'Minister of Happiness' by fans, told the crowd.

The two players held each other across the net for what seemed an eternity, with both whispering into each other's ears.

With the cheers still ringing around Centre Court, Jabeur pulled Maria to her side of the court and joined in the applause to salute a 34-year-old who had become the first mother of two in a Wimbledon semi-final since Margaret Court in 1975.

"I don't know what to say. It's a dream come true from years of work and sacrifice. I'm happy that's paid off and I'll continue for one more match," Jabeur told the crowd after setting up a final showdown with either Romania's 2019 champion Simona Halep or Russian-born Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina.

"It was more difficult running for her balls. She has to make me a barbecue now for all the running I did on the court!

"I wanted to share the moment with her at the end because she's such an inspiration for so many people including me, coming back after having two babies I can't believe how she did it.

"Physically Tatjana is a beast, she doesn't give up... Let's not play again, I'm good for now!"