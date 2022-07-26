CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye's Hatay mosaic makes Guinness
The floor mosaic in Hatay, southern Türkiye earned spot in Guinness Book of World Records and is set to draw more visitors to this colourful, multicultural province.
Türkiye's Hatay mosaic makes Guinness
1,600-square-metre mosaic combines natural marble stones of various colours brought from 44 cities. / AA
July 26, 2022

A record-setting floor mosaic is the newest star in Türkiye’s southern Hatay province, at the crossroads between southern Anatolia and the Middle East. 

The Mosaic of Coexistence in Hatay, southern Türkiye earned a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the largest floor mosaic made of natural marble and now is set to draw more visitors to this colourful, multicultural province.

It was assembled by the Hatay Municipality and the city's Mustafa Kemal University.

Hatay Mayor Lutfu Savas said that the 1,600-square-metre mosaic combines natural marble stones of various colours brought from 44 cities, and it was completed this March, after seven months of work by some 300 people.

READ MORE:Centuries-old mosaic found in western Türkiye

Recommended

Noting that the mosaic reflects the city's thousands of years of history, Savas said: “We have both abstract and concrete historical facts (represented) in the mosaic.”

“We wanted to bring together the important events, mythological values, and accumulated (heritage of) civilisations of the city in a mosaic,” he added.

READ MORE: Türkiye discovers 'ancestor' of Mediterranean mosaics

SOURCE:AA
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions