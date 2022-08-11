Norwegian climber Kristin Harila has just three mountains left in her bid to climb the world's 14 "super peaks" in record time after successfully summiting Pakistan's Gasherbrum I, officials said.

Nepali Nirmal Purja holds the record for climbing the world's 8,000 metre-plus (26,000 feet) mountains - six months and six days - but Harila now has until early November to complete her quest and beat his time.

Harila's latest successful summit was reported on her official social media pages and confirmed by Karrar Hadri, secretary of Pakistan's Alpine Club.

"The second phase in Pakistan was very challenging and dangerous: ever-changing weather conditions, being hit by a rock, illness and a very tight schedule," read a message on Harila's Instagram page.

"But here we are with only three peaks left."

Five of the 14 super peaks are in Pakistan - including K2, the world's second highest mountain - and the country has enjoyed a record-breaking climbing season this year.

Sajid Hussain, head of the tourism department in Gilgit Baltistan, told AFP they had issued about 1,780 permits for the top peaks.

"It has boosted our tourism and has increased our foreign exchange," he said.

